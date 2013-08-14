* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 15,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,500 620-0,915 4,500 630-0,866
Gondal 3,000 615-0,833 3,000 624-0,835
Jasdan 200 550-0,741 300 543-0,745
Jamnagar 1,000 680-0,850 1,500 709-0,860
Junagadh 3,000 589-0,767 3,500 570-0,788
Keshod 1,000 525-0,744 1,000 533-0,765
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 650-0,915 645-0,866 620-0,720 630-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 925-0,930 925-0,930 865-0,870 865-0,870
(traders price)
Plant delivery 940-0,941 940-0,941 880-0,881 880-0,881
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 240 1,951-2,180 2,000-2,170
Sesame (Black) 075 2,200-2,510 2,070-2,500
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 840 610-0,656 635-0,667
Rapeseeds 100 570-596 575-604
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 960 960 1,475 1,475
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 619 617 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 641 639 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,675-1,680 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,680 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Palm oil 895-0,900 895-0,900
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed