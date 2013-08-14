* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 650-0,915 645-0,866 620-0,720 630-0,720
(Auction price)
Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 845-0,850 845-0,850
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 860-0,861 860-0,861
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 955 960 1,470 1,475
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 614 617 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 636 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,680
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080
Palm olein 895-0,900 895-0,900
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 21,500-21,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed