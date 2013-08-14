* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 650-0,915 645-0,866 620-0,720 630-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 845-0,850 845-0,850 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 860-0,861 860-0,861 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 960 1,470 1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 614 617 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 636 639 1,020-1,025 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 712 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 720 722 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,680 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Palm olein 895-0,900 895-0,900 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed