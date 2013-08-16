* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 26,000-0,27,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 7,500 625-0,863 6,500 620-0,915 Gondal 3,500 600-0,821 3,000 615-0,833 Jasdan 200 543-0,690 200 550-0,741 Jamnagar 1,000 697-0,836 1,000 680-0,850 Junagadh 4,500 560-0,725 3,000 589-0,767 Keshod 1,000 512-0,700 1,000 525-0,744 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 655-0,863 650-0,915 625-0,745 620-0,720 (auction price) Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 845-0,850 845-0,850 (traders price) Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 860-0,861 860-0,861 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,961-2,278 1,951-2,180 Sesame (Black) 090 2,221-2,550 2,200-2,510 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 825 603-0,658 610-0,656 Rapeseeds 50 540-595 570-596 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,470 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 616 614 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 900-0,905 895-0,900 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed