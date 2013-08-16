* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,26,000-0,27,000 versus 26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 7,500 625-0,863 6,500 620-0,915
Gondal 3,500 600-0,821 3,000 615-0,833
Jasdan 200 543-0,690 200 550-0,741
Jamnagar 1,000 697-0,836 1,000 680-0,850
Junagadh 4,500 560-0,725 3,000 589-0,767
Keshod 1,000 512-0,700 1,000 525-0,744
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 655-0,863 650-0,915 625-0,745 620-0,720
(auction price)
Market delivery 905-0,910 905-0,910 845-0,850 845-0,850
(traders price)
Plant delivery 920-0,921 920-0,921 860-0,861 860-0,861
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 720 1,961-2,278 1,951-2,180
Sesame (Black) 090 2,221-2,550 2,200-2,510
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 825 603-0,658 610-0,656
Rapeseeds 50 540-595 570-596
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 955 955 1,470 1,470
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 616 614 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 900-0,905 895-0,900
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed