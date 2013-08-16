* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 655-0,863 650-0,915 625-0,745 620-0,720 (Auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 905-0,910 835-0,840 845-0,850 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 920-0,921 850-0,851 860-0,861 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 955 955 1,470 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 620 614 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 642 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 905-0,910 895-0,900 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed