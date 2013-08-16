* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 655-0,863 650-0,915 625-0,745 620-0,720
(Auction price)
Market delivery 895-0,900 905-0,910 835-0,840 845-0,850
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 910-0,911 920-0,921 850-0,851 860-0,861
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 955 955 1,470 1,470
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 620 614 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 642 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm olein 905-0,910 895-0,900
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 22,000-22,100 22,000-22,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed