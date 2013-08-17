* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to continued retail demand.
* Palm olien improved further due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 26,000-0,27,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 620-0,815 7,500 625-0,863
Gondal 2,500 606-0,798 3,500 600-0,821
Jasdan 300 550-0,673 200 543-0,690
Jamnagar 1,000 680-0,815 1,000 697-0,836
Junagadh 3,500 550-0,690 4,500 560-0,725
Keshod 1,000 515-0,687 1,000 512-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 650-0,815 655-0,863 620-0,710 625-0,745
(auction price)
Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 835-0,840 835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 850-0,851 850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 160 2,100-2,280 1,961-2,278
Sesame (Black) 060 2,050-2,510 2,221-2,550
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 625 615-0,660 603-0,658
Rapeseeds 30 560-595 540-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 950 955 1,465 1,470
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,560 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 613 620 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 642 1,030-1,035 1,025-1,030
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 730 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,660 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075
Palm oil 910-0,915 905-0,910
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed