* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 615-0,760 6,000 620-0,815 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,500 606-0,798 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 300 550-0,673 Jamnagar 2,000 689-0,809 1,000 680-0,815 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 3,500 550-0,690 Keshod 2,000 578-0,700 1,000 515-0,687 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 655-0,760 650-0,815 615-0,717 620-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 500 1,980-2,195 2,100-2,280 Sesame (Black) 055 2,165-2,495 2,050-2,510 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 603-0,659 615-0,660 Rapeseeds 50 560-601 560-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 950 955 1,465 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 616 623 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 645 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Palm oil 920-0,925 910-0,915 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed