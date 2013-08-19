* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to weakness in Indian currency. * Mustard oil gained due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 655-760 650-815 615-717 620-710 (Auction price) Market delivery 895-900 895-900 835-840 835-840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 910-911 910-911 850-851 850-851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 930 955 1,435 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 626 623 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 645 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,650-1,655 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,660-1,665 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,680-1,685 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,070-1,075 Palm olein 925-930 910-915 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 950-955 950-955 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 22,000-22,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed