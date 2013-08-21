* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 610-0,810 6,500 615-0,760
Gondal 4,000 621-0,818 2,500 606-0,798
Jasdan 500 591-0,679 300 550-0,673
Jamnagar 1,000 700-0,825 2,000 689-0,809
Junagadh 3,000 545-0,673 3,500 550-0,690
Keshod 1,500 585-0,702 2,000 578-0,700
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 650-0,810 655-0,760 610-0,710 615-0,717
(auction price)
Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 835-0,840 835-0,840
(traders price)
Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 850-0,851 850-0,851
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 250 2,076-2,210 1,980-2,195
Sesame (Black) 150 2,100-2,535 2,165-2,495
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 613-0,663 603-0,659
Rapeseeds --5 540-580 560-601
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 915 930 1,415 1,435
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 940-0,945 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed