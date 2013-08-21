* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 610-0,810 6,500 615-0,760 Gondal 4,000 621-0,818 2,500 606-0,798 Jasdan 500 591-0,679 300 550-0,673 Jamnagar 1,000 700-0,825 2,000 689-0,809 Junagadh 3,000 545-0,673 3,500 550-0,690 Keshod 1,500 585-0,702 2,000 578-0,700 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 650-0,810 655-0,760 610-0,710 615-0,717 (auction price) Market delivery 895-0,900 895-0,900 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 910-0,911 910-0,911 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 250 2,076-2,210 1,980-2,195 Sesame (Black) 150 2,100-2,535 2,165-2,495 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 613-0,663 603-0,659 Rapeseeds --5 540-580 560-601 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 915 930 1,415 1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,570 1,570 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,635-1,640 1,650-1,655 Groundnut oil label tin 1,645-1,650 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,665-1,670 1,680-1,685 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,670 1,670 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 940-0,945 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 950-0,955 950-0,955 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed