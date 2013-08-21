* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Vanaspati Ghee moved up due to price rise in imported edible oils.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 650-810 655-760 610-710 615-717
(Auction price)
Market delivery 825-830 895-900 765-770 835-840
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 840-841 910-911 780-781 850-851
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 900 930 1,385 1,435
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,550 1,570
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,630-1,635 1,650-1,655
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,640-1,645 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,660-1,665 1,680-1,685
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,650 1,670
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 940-945 925-930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 965-970 950-955
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,600-21,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed