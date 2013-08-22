* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Palm olien moved up further due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 570-0,745 6,000 610-0,810
Gondal 5,000 615-0,778 4,000 621-0,818
Jasdan 300 573-0,640 500 591-0,679
Jamnagar 1,500 670-0,810 1,000 700-0,825
Junagadh 3,500 560-0,667 3,000 545-0,673
Keshod 1,500 584-0,705 1,500 585-0,702
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 630-0,745 650-0,810 570-0,681 610-0,710
(auction price)
Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 765-0,770 765-0,770
(traders price)
Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 780-0,781 780-0,781
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 290 2,060-2,250 2,076-2,210
Sesame (Black) 065 2,240-2,520 2,100-2,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 610-0,657 613-0,663
Rapeseeds 20 550-590 540-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 895 900 1,380 1,385
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 950-0,955 940-0,945
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed