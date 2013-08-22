* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien moved up further due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 570-0,745 6,000 610-0,810 Gondal 5,000 615-0,778 4,000 621-0,818 Jasdan 300 573-0,640 500 591-0,679 Jamnagar 1,500 670-0,810 1,000 700-0,825 Junagadh 3,500 560-0,667 3,000 545-0,673 Keshod 1,500 584-0,705 1,500 585-0,702 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 630-0,745 650-0,810 570-0,681 610-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 765-0,770 765-0,770 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 780-0,781 780-0,781 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 290 2,060-2,250 2,076-2,210 Sesame (Black) 065 2,240-2,520 2,100-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 610-0,657 613-0,663 Rapeseeds 20 550-590 540-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 895 900 1,380 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,550 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 626 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 715 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 725 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,625-1,630 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil label tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,655-1,660 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,650 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 950-0,955 940-0,945 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed