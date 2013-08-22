* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from
retail users.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Castor oil firmed up due to export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 630-745 650-810 570-681 610-710
(Auction price)
Market delivery 825-830 825-830 765-770 765-770
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 840-841 840-841 780-781 780-781
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 880 900 1,355 1,385
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,550
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 722 715 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 732 725 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,640-1,645
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,660-1,665
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
Palm olein 950-955 940-945
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 965-970 965-970
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed