* Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to restricted demand from retail users. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Castor oil firmed up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 630-745 650-810 570-681 610-710 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-830 825-830 765-770 765-770 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-841 840-841 780-781 780-781 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 880 900 1,355 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,540 1,550 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 626 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 648 648 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 722 715 1,100-1,105 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 732 725 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,610-1,615 1,630-1,635 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,620-1,625 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,640-1,645 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,640 1,650 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 950-955 940-945 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 965-970 965-970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed