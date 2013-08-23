BRIEF-India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar
March 28 * India government releases April-September government borrowing calendar * For the full release, click: http://bit.ly/2mMtDt0 (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury)
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,000 525-0,675 6,000 570-0,745 Gondal 5,500 590-0,737 5,000 615-0,778 Jasdan 300 523-0,618 300 573-0,640 Jamnagar 1,000 650-0,780 1,500 670-0,810 Junagadh 4,500 545-0,665 3,500 560-0,667 Keshod 2,000 585-0,712 1,500 584-0,705 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 605-0,675 630-0,745 525-0,670 570-0,681 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 765-0,770 765-0,770 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 780-0,781 780-0,781 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 370 2,121-2,220 2,060-2,250 Sesame (Black) 090 2,310-2,535 2,240-2,520 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 625 610-0,663 610-0,657 Rapeseeds 30 570-595 550-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 870 880 1,345 1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,540 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 626 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 648 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 721 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 731 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,605-1,610 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil label tin 1,615-1,620 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,635-1,640 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,640 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 960-0,965 950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Says to consider allotment of 43.3 million equity shares at inr 2 each at a premium of inr 18 per share to non-promoters. Source text: http://bit.ly/2ncSHVu Further company coverage:
