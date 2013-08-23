* Groundnut oil prices declined due to increased selling from oil mills. Expectations that new crop will arrival in the market in next month depressed market sentiment and oil millers started off-loading stocks. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 605-675 630-745 525-670 570-681 (Auction price) Market delivery 725-730 825-830 665-670 765-770 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 740-741 840-841 680-681 780-781 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 820 880 1,265 1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 626 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 648 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 722 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 732 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,580-1,585 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,590-1,595 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,610-1,615 1,640-1,645 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Palm olein 950-955 950-955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 965-970 965-970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed