* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 30,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 530-0,665 5,000 525-0,675
Gondal 2,000 550-0,690 5,500 590-0,737
Jasdan 200 510-0,615 300 523-0,618
Jamnagar 1,000 600-0,732 1,000 650-0,780
Junagadh 1,500 513-0,660 4,500 545-0,665
Keshod 1,000 512-0,644 2,000 585-0,712
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 610-0,665 605-0,675 530-0,686 525-0,670
(auction price)
Market delivery 725-0,730 725-0,730 665-0,670 665-0,670
(traders price)
Plant delivery 740-0,741 740-0,741 680-0,681 680-0,681
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 390 2,036-2,286 2,121-2,220
Sesame (Black) 125 2,212-2,535 2,310-2,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 611-0,666 610-0,663
Rapeseeds 20 550-580 570-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 800 820 1,345 1,365
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,500
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 647 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 740 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,600
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090
Palm oil 950-0,955 950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed