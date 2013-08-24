* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 530-0,665 5,000 525-0,675 Gondal 2,000 550-0,690 5,500 590-0,737 Jasdan 200 510-0,615 300 523-0,618 Jamnagar 1,000 600-0,732 1,000 650-0,780 Junagadh 1,500 513-0,660 4,500 545-0,665 Keshod 1,000 512-0,644 2,000 585-0,712 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 610-0,665 605-0,675 530-0,686 525-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 725-0,730 725-0,730 665-0,670 665-0,670 (traders price) Plant delivery 740-0,741 740-0,741 680-0,681 680-0,681 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 390 2,036-2,286 2,121-2,220 Sesame (Black) 125 2,212-2,535 2,310-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 611-0,666 610-0,663 Rapeseeds 20 550-580 570-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 800 820 1,345 1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,500 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 647 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 722 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 732 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil label tin 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,610-1,615 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,600 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 Palm oil 950-0,955 950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed