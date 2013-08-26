* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand for festivals. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,000 530-0,665 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,000 550-0,690 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 200 510-0,615 Jamnagar 2,000 609-0,704 1,000 600-0,732 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 513-0,660 Keshod 1,500 508-0,635 1,000 512-0,644 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 610-0,665 000-0,000 530-0,586 (auction price) Market delivery 685-0,690 685-0,690 625-0,630 625-0,630 (traders price) Plant delivery 700-0,701 700-0,701 640-0,641 640-0,641 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,036-2,286 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,212-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 611-0,666 Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 780 805 1,310 1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 647 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 740 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 750 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Palm oil 965-0,970 950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed