* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand for festivals.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil firmed up due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 10,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,000 530-0,665
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,000 550-0,690
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 200 510-0,615
Jamnagar 2,000 609-0,704 1,000 600-0,732
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 513-0,660
Keshod 1,500 508-0,635 1,000 512-0,644
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 610-0,665 000-0,000 530-0,586
(auction price)
Market delivery 685-0,690 685-0,690 625-0,630 625-0,630
(traders price)
Plant delivery 700-0,701 700-0,701 640-0,641 640-0,641
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,036-2,286
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,212-2,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 000 000-0,000 611-0,666
Rapeseeds --- ----000 550-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 780 805 1,310 1,345
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,480 1,490
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 647 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 740 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 750 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,555-1,560 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil label tin 1,565-1,570 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,585-1,590 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,580 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100
Palm oil 965-0,970 950-0,955
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed