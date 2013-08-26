* Groundnut oil prices wereped further due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand for festivals. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Mustard oil moved up due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 610-0,665 000-0,000 530-0,686 (Auction price) Market delivery 685-0,690 685-0,690 625-0,630 625-0,630 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 700-0,701 700-0,701 640-0,641 640-0,641 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 805 805 1,245 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 647 1,040-1,045 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 745 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 755 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,095-1,100 Palm olein 960-0,965 950-0,955 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 22,400-22,500 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed