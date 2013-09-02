* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 08,000 versus 10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,000 530-0,665 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,000 550-0,690 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 200 510-0,615 Jamnagar 2,500 616-0,690 2,000 609-0,704 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 513-0,660 Keshod 2,500 507-0,622 1,500 508-0,635 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 610-0,665 000-0,000 530-0,586 (auction price) Market delivery 685-0,690 685-0,690 625-0,630 625-0,630 (traders price) Plant delivery 700-0,701 700-0,701 640-0,641 640-0,641 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 380 2,030-2,275 2,036-2,286 Sesame (Black) 030 2,230-2,561 2,212-2,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 795 641-0,681 611-0,666 Rapeseeds 40 590-600 550-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 825 805 1,370 1,345 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --5 --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 975-0,980 960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed