* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 08,000 versus 10,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,04,000-0,05,000 versus 50,000-0,51,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 2,000 530-0,665
Gondal --,000 ----0,000 2,000 550-0,690
Jasdan 000 ----0,000 200 510-0,615
Jamnagar 2,500 616-0,690 2,000 609-0,704
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,500 513-0,660
Keshod 2,500 507-0,622 1,500 508-0,635
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 610-0,665 000-0,000 530-0,586
(auction price)
Market delivery 685-0,690 685-0,690 625-0,630 625-0,630
(traders price)
Plant delivery 700-0,701 700-0,701 640-0,641 640-0,641
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 380 2,030-2,275 2,036-2,286
Sesame (Black) 030 2,230-2,561 2,212-2,535
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 795 641-0,681 611-0,666
Rapeseeds 40 590-600 550-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 825 805 1,370 1,345
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,490
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --5 ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm oil 975-0,980 960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,225-1,230 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed