* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil increased due to bullish advices from producing centers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 620-0,714 610-0,665 535-0,694 530-0,686 (Auction price) Market delivery 735-0,740 685-0,690 675-0,680 625-0,630 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 750-0,751 700-0,701 690-0,691 640-0,641 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 835 805 1,285 1,245 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 652 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 970-0,975 960-0,965 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,225-1,230 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 239400-24,000 22,400-22,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed