* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil increased due to bullish advices from producing centers.
* Cottonseed oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 620-0,714 610-0,665 535-0,694 530-0,686
(Auction price)
Market delivery 735-0,740 685-0,690 675-0,680 625-0,630
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 750-0,751 700-0,701 690-0,691 640-0,641
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 835 805 1,285 1,245
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,490 1,490
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 652 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,580-1,585
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 970-0,975 960-0,965
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,225-1,230
Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 239400-24,000 22,400-22,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed