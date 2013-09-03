* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 04,000-0,05,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 530-0,712 1,500 535-0,714 Gondal 4,000 544-0,699 2,000 550-0,690 Jasdan 300 500-0,598 200 510-0,615 Jamnagar 2,000 600-0,705 2,500 616-0,690 Junagadh 3,000 523-0,674 1,500 513-0,660 Keshod 2,000 515-0,627 2,500 507-0,622 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 615-0,712 620-0,714 530-0,687 530-0,586 (auction price) Market delivery 735-0,740 735-0,740 675-0,680 675-0,680 (traders price) Plant delivery 750-0,751 750-0,751 690-0,691 690-0,691 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 440 2,035-2,281 2,030-2,275 Sesame (Black) 070 2,240-2,590 2,230-2,561 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 500 618-0,702 641-0,681 Rapeseeds 30 575-603 590-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 835 835 1,385 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --5 --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 647 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 765 745 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 775 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 980-0,985 970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed