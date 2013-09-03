* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 615-0,712 620-0,714 530-0,687 535-0,694 (Auction price) Market delivery 755-0,760 735-0,740 705-0,710 675-0,680 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 770-0,771 750-0,751 720-0,721 690-0,691 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 835 835 1,285 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 631 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 653 647 1,045-1,050 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 770 745 1,120-1,125 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 780 755 1,140-1,145 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 980-0,985 970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,000-23,100 23,900-24,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed