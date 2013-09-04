* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 530-0,705 3,500 530-0,712 Gondal 3,500 525-0,691 4,000 544-0,699 Jasdan 500 511-0,623 300 500-0,598 Jamnagar 2,000 630-0,722 2,000 600-0,705 Junagadh 4,000 510-0,660 3,000 523-0,674 Keshod 2,000 500-0,624 2,000 515-0,627 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 615-0,705 615-0,712 530-0,692 530-0,687 (auction price) Market delivery 755-0,760 755-0,760 705-0,710 705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 770-0,771 770-0,771 720-0,721 720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 310 2,000-2,250 2,035-2,281 Sesame (Black) 040 2,220-2,555 2,240-2,590 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 675-0,730 618-0,702 Rapeseeds 30 570-605 575-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 835 835 1,385 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --5 --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 654 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 760 770 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 770 780 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed