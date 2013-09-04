1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 615-0,705 615-0,712 530-0,692 530-0,687 (Auction price) Market delivery 775-0,780 755-0,760 705-0,710 705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 790-0,791 770-0,771 720-0,721 720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 835 835 1,285 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 631 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 653 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 755 770 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 765 780 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 970-0,975 980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,000-23,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:05 04Sep13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Sep 04 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 55,000-0,56,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 530-0,705 3,500 530-0,712 Gondal 3,500 525-0,691 4,000 544-0,699 Jasdan 500 511-0,623 300 500-0,598 Jamnagar 2,000 630-0,722 2,000 600-0,705 Junagadh 4,000 510-0,660 3,000 523-0,674 Keshod 2,000 500-0,624 2,000 515-0,627 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 615-0,705 615-0,712 530-0,692 530-0,687 (auction price) Market delivery 755-0,760 755-0,760 705-0,710 705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 770-0,771 770-0,771 720-0,721 720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 310 2,000-2,250 2,035-2,281 Sesame (Black) 040 2,220-2,555 2,240-2,590 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 650 675-0,730 618-0,702 Rapeseeds 30 570-605 575-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 835 835 1,385 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,490 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --5 --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 629 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 651 654 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 760 770 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 770 780 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,590-1,595 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,590 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 990-0,995 980-0,985 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Wednesday, 04 September 2013 14:05:31RTRS {C}ENDS