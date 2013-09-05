* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 4,500 530-0,705 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 3,500 525-0,691 Jasdan 500 505-0,609 500 511-0,623 Jamnagar 2,500 637-0,710 2,000 630-0,722 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 510-0,660 Keshod 2,000 496-0,605 2,000 500-0,624 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 615-0,705 000-0,000 530-0,692 (auction price) Market delivery 775-0,780 775-0,780 705-0,710 705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 790-0,791 790-0,791 720-0,721 720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,000-2,250 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,220-2,555 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 675-0,730 Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 825 835 1,350 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,570-1,575 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 965-0,970 970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed