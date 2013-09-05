1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills. 2. Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 615-0,705 000-0,000 530-0,692 (Auction price) Market delivery 765-0,770 775-0,780 675-0,680 705-0,710 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 780-0,781 790-0,791 690-0,691 720-0,721 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 830 835 1,280 1,285 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 755 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 765 765 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,570-1,575 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 965-0,970 970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,400-23,500 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 13:13 05Sep13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Sep 05 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to increased selling from oil mills. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 15,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 4,500 530-0,705 Gondal --,000 ----0,000 3,500 525-0,691 Jasdan 500 505-0,609 500 511-0,623 Jamnagar 2,500 637-0,710 2,000 630-0,722 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 4,000 510-0,660 Keshod 2,000 496-0,605 2,000 500-0,624 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 615-0,705 000-0,000 530-0,692 (auction price) Market delivery 775-0,780 775-0,780 705-0,710 705-0,710 (traders price) Plant delivery 790-0,791 790-0,791 720-0,721 720-0,721 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 2,000-2,250 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,220-2,555 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 675-0,730 Rapeseeds --- ----000 570-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 825 835 1,350 1,385 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,460 1,490 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 625 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,560-1,565 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil label tin 1,570-1,575 1,600-1,605 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,590-1,595 1,620-1,625 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,560 1,590 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 965-0,970 970-0,975 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,230-1,235 1,230-1,235 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed