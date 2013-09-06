1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Castor oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 620-0,720 615-0,705 530-0,685 530-0,692
(Auction price)
Market delivery 725-0,730 765-0,770 635-0,640 675-0,680
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 740-0,741 780-0,781 650-0,651 690-0,691
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 825 830 1,275 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,460
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,560-1,565
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,570-1,575
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,590-1,595
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,560
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Palm olein 965-0,970 965-0,970
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970
Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215
Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 23,400-23,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
No Morning Report