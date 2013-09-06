1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 620-0,720 615-0,705 530-0,685 530-0,692 (Auction price) Market delivery 725-0,730 765-0,770 635-0,640 675-0,680 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 740-0,741 780-0,781 650-0,651 690-0,691 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 825 830 1,275 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 625 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 647 647 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,130-1,135 1,140-1,145 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,540-1,545 1,570-1,575 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,590-1,595 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,540 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110 Palm olein 965-0,970 965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 965-0,970 965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,230-1,235 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 23,500-23,600 23,400-23,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- No Morning Report