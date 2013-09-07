* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,15,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,45,000-0,46,000 versus 0,50,000-0,51,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,528-0,710 04,500 0,530-0,705 Gondal 04,000 511-0,687 03,500 525-0,691 Jasdan 0,500 525-0,618 0,500 505-0,609 Jamnagar 03,000 650-0,723 02,500 637-0,710 Junagadh 04,000 518-0,672 04,000 510-0,660 Keshod 02,000 500-0,607 02,000 496-0,605 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,623-0,710 0,620-0,720 0,528-0,675 0,530-0,685 (auction price) Market delivery 0,725-0,730 0,725-0,730 0,635-0,640 0,635-0,640 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,740-0,741 0,740-0,741 0,650-0,651 0,650-0,651 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,310 1,980-2,260 2,000-2,250 Sesame (Black) 0,030 2,210-2,574 2,220-2,555 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,720 0,653-0,711 0,675-0,730 Rapeseeds 070 575-605 570-605 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,825 1,275 1,275 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 623 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 645 647 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,750 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,760 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,530-1,535 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,105-1,110 Palm oil 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 0,965-0,970 0,965-0,970 Castor oil commercial 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Castor oil BSS 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed