* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 500-0,686 4,000 495-0,695 Gondal 2,000 476-0,664 3,000 470-0,675 Jasdan 200 443-0,571 300 464-0,580 Jamnagar 1,000 600-0,680 1,000 600-0,699 Junagadh 2,000 450-0,590 3,000 480-0,587 Keshod 1,000 441-0,564 1,000 455-0,560 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 520-0,686 521-0,695 500-0,671 495-0,675 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 620 1,890-2,170 1,880-2,160 Sesame (Black) 150 2,200-2,562 2,210-2,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 720 615-0,684 600-0,686 Rapeseeds 100 545-580 560-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 805 810 1,265 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,370 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 602 602 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 624 624 1,000-1,005 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,440-1,445 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil label tin 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,470-1,475 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,470 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,070-1,075 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 910-0,915 910-0,915 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed