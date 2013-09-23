* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 520-0,686 521-0,695 500-0,671 495-0,675 (Auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 820 810 1,280 1,270 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 610 602 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 632 624 1,010-1,015 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,460-1,465 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,070-1,075 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 925-0,930 910-0,915 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,500-21,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------