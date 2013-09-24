* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 520-0,699 2,500 500-0,686
Gondal 3,000 472-0,680 2,000 476-0,664
Jasdan 200 450-0,605 200 443-0,571
Jamnagar 1,000 616-0,687 1,000 600-0,680
Junagadh 1,500 443-0,600 2,000 450-0,590
Keshod 1,000 435-0,576 1,000 441-0,564
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 525-0,699 520-0,686 520-0,672 500-0,671
(auction price)
Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650
(traders price)
Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 880 1,900-2,220 1,890-2,170
Sesame (Black) 104 2,180-2,530 2,200-2,562
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 295 620-0,677 615-0,684
Rapeseeds 40 540-590 545-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 825 820 1,285 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 610 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 632 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed