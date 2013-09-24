* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 520-0,699 2,500 500-0,686 Gondal 3,000 472-0,680 2,000 476-0,664 Jasdan 200 450-0,605 200 443-0,571 Jamnagar 1,000 616-0,687 1,000 600-0,680 Junagadh 1,500 443-0,600 2,000 450-0,590 Keshod 1,000 435-0,576 1,000 441-0,564 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 525-0,699 520-0,686 520-0,672 500-0,671 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 880 1,900-2,220 1,890-2,170 Sesame (Black) 104 2,180-2,530 2,200-2,562 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 295 620-0,677 615-0,684 Rapeseeds 40 540-590 545-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 825 820 1,285 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 612 610 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 634 632 1,015-1,020 1,010-1,015 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,455-1,460 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,485-1,490 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,275-1,280 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed