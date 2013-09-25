Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 25 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 522-0,694 4,000 520-0,699 Gondal 2,500 490-0,665 3,000 472-0,680 Jasdan 200 474-0,598 200 450-0,605 Jamnagar 1,500 615-0,680 1,000 616-0,687 Junagadh 1,000 440-0,591 1,500 443-0,600 Keshod 1,000 430-0,560 1,000 435-0,576 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 525-0,694 525-0,699 522-0,670 520-0,672 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 1,910-2,240 1,900-2,220 Sesame (Black) 168 2,200-2,560 2,180-2,530 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 430 616-0,668 620-0,677 Rapeseeds 50 540-585 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 820 820 1,280 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 612 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 634 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,325-1,330 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed