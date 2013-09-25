Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 25
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Mustard oil moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 522-0,694 4,000 520-0,699
Gondal 2,500 490-0,665 3,000 472-0,680
Jasdan 200 474-0,598 200 450-0,605
Jamnagar 1,500 615-0,680 1,000 616-0,687
Junagadh 1,000 440-0,591 1,500 443-0,600
Keshod 1,000 430-0,560 1,000 435-0,576
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 525-0,694 525-0,699 522-0,670 520-0,672
(auction price)
Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650
(traders price)
Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,040 1,910-2,240 1,900-2,220
Sesame (Black) 168 2,200-2,560 2,180-2,530
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 430 616-0,668 620-0,677
Rapeseeds 50 540-585 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 820 820 1,280 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 612 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 634 1,010-1,015 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil label tin 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,275-1,280 1,325-1,330
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed