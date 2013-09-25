* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
Market sentiment turned bullish on fears that new crop arrivals will delay
following widespread rainfall all over Saurashtra- main producing center of
Gujarat.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 525-0,694 525-0,699 522-0,670 520-0,672
(Auction price)
Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 835 820 1,295 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 925-0,930 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,000-21,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
