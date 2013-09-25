* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. Market sentiment turned bullish on fears that new crop arrivals will delay following widespread rainfall all over Saurashtra- main producing center of Gujarat. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 525-0,694 525-0,699 522-0,670 520-0,672 (Auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 835 820 1,295 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 616 612 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 634 1,020-1,025 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 925-0,930 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,500-21,600 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------