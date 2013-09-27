Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- September 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low due to widespread rainfall. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 05,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,11,000-0,12,000 versus 17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 3,000 522-0,694 Gondal 1,000 481-0,690 2,500 490-0,665 Jasdan 000 ----0,000 200 474-0,598 Jamnagar --,000 ----0,000 1,500 615-0,680 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 1,000 440-0,591 Keshod 1,500 440-0,576 1,000 430-0,560 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 525-0,694 000-0,000 522-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 715-0,720 715-0,720 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 730-0,731 730-0,731 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 000 000-0,000 1,910-2,240 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,200-2,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 000 000-0,000 616-0,668 Rapeseeds --- ----000 540-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 850 835 1,315 1,295 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 620 616 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 642 638 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,325-1,330 1,325-1,330 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed