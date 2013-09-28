* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 08,000 versus 05,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 510-0,715 3,000 522-0,694 Gondal 1,500 490-0,706 1,000 481-0,690 Jasdan 200 455-0,625 200 474-0,598 Jamnagar 1,000 608-0,699 1,500 615-0,680 Junagadh 1,500 437-0,640 1,000 440-0,591 Keshod --,500 479-0,590 1,500 440-0,576 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 515-0,715 525-0,694 510-0,650 522-0,670 (auction price) Market delivery 725-0,730 725-0,730 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 740-0,741 740-0,741 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 925 1,980-2,361 1,910-2,240 Sesame (Black) 185 2,140-2,337 2,200-2,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 400 600-0,672 616-0,668 Rapeseeds 20 560-590 540-585 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 870 860 1,345 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 728 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 738 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,375-1,380 1,345-1,350 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed