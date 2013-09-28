* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 08,000 versus 05,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,08,000-0,09,000 versus 11,000-0,12,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 510-0,715 3,000 522-0,694
Gondal 1,500 490-0,706 1,000 481-0,690
Jasdan 200 455-0,625 200 474-0,598
Jamnagar 1,000 608-0,699 1,500 615-0,680
Junagadh 1,500 437-0,640 1,000 440-0,591
Keshod --,500 479-0,590 1,500 440-0,576
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 515-0,715 525-0,694 510-0,650 522-0,670
(auction price)
Market delivery 725-0,730 725-0,730 645-0,650 645-0,650
(traders price)
Plant delivery 740-0,741 740-0,741 660-0,661 660-0,661
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 925 1,980-2,361 1,910-2,240
Sesame (Black) 185 2,140-2,337 2,200-2,560
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 400 600-0,672 616-0,668
Rapeseeds 20 560-590 540-585
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 870 860 1,345 1,330
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 624 621 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 646 643 1,035-1,040 1,030-1,035
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 728 723 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 738 733 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,510
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,100-1,105
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 925-0,930 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,375-1,380 1,345-1,350
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed