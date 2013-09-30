* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 08,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 510-0,730 3,000 510-0,715 Gondal 4,500 488-0,711 1,500 490-0,706 Jasdan 200 450-0,640 200 455-0,625 Jamnagar 1,500 600-0,723 1,000 608-0,699 Junagadh 3,500 460-0,680 1,500 437-0,640 Keshod 1,500 480-0,612 --,500 479-0,590 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 600-0,730 515-0,715 510-0,700 510-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 725-0,730 725-0,730 645-0,650 645-0,650 (traders price) Plant delivery 740-0,741 740-0,741 660-0,661 660-0,661 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,060 1,950-2,340 1,980-2,361 Sesame (Black) 150 2,240-2,620 2,140-2,337 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 600-0,677 600-0,672 Rapeseeds 100 550-595 560-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 850 860 1,315 1,330 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,410 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 646 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 727 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 737 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,510 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 930-0,935 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed