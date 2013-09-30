* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 08,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 08,000-0,09,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 510-0,730 3,000 510-0,715
Gondal 4,500 488-0,711 1,500 490-0,706
Jasdan 200 450-0,640 200 455-0,625
Jamnagar 1,500 600-0,723 1,000 608-0,699
Junagadh 3,500 460-0,680 1,500 437-0,640
Keshod 1,500 480-0,612 --,500 479-0,590
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 600-0,730 515-0,715 510-0,700 510-0,650
(auction price)
Market delivery 725-0,730 725-0,730 645-0,650 645-0,650
(traders price)
Plant delivery 740-0,741 740-0,741 660-0,661 660-0,661
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,060 1,950-2,340 1,980-2,361
Sesame (Black) 150 2,240-2,620 2,140-2,337
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 600-0,677 600-0,672
Rapeseeds 100 550-595 560-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 850 860 1,315 1,330
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 622 624 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 644 646 1,030-1,035 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 727 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 735 737 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,510
Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 930-0,935 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,375-1,380 1,375-1,380
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed