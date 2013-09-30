1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers.
2. Coconur oil moved up due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 600-0,730 515-0,715 510-0,700 510-0,650
(Auction price)
Market delivery 775-0,780 725-0,730 695-0,700 645-0,650
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 790-0,791 740-0,741 710-0,711 660-0,661
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 840 860 1,300 1,330
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,410
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 624 624 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 646 646 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 727 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 740 737 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,475-1,480 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,510-1,515
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,510
Cottonseed oil refined 1,105-1,110 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 930-0,935 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,375-1,380
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------