* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,500 530-0,800 6,000 510-0,730
Gondal 5,000 504-0,740 4,500 488-0,711
Jasdan 300 444-0,650 200 450-0,640
Jamnagar 1,000 608-0,780 1,500 600-0,723
Junagadh 4,000 469-0,698 3,500 460-0,680
Keshod 2,000 478-0,665 1,500 480-0,612
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 610-0,800 600-0,730 530-0,745 510-0,700
(auction price)
Market delivery 805-0,810 775-0,780 725-0,730 695-0,700
(traders price)
Plant delivery 820-0,821 790-0,791 740-0,741 710-0,711
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,080 1,940-2,337 1,950-2,340
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,240-2,620
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 750 640-0,678 600-0,677
Rapeseeds 10 540-590 550-595
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 840 840 1,300 1,300
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 624 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 646 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470
Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,495-1,500
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 935-0,940 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed