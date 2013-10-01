* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 530-0,800 6,000 510-0,730 Gondal 5,000 504-0,740 4,500 488-0,711 Jasdan 300 444-0,650 200 450-0,640 Jamnagar 1,000 608-0,780 1,500 600-0,723 Junagadh 4,000 469-0,698 3,500 460-0,680 Keshod 2,000 478-0,665 1,500 480-0,612 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 610-0,800 600-0,730 530-0,745 510-0,700 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 775-0,780 725-0,730 695-0,700 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 790-0,791 740-0,741 710-0,711 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,080 1,940-2,337 1,950-2,340 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,240-2,620 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 750 640-0,678 600-0,677 Rapeseeds 10 540-590 550-595 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 840 840 1,300 1,300 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 624 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 646 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,475-1,480 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,495-1,500 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 935-0,940 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed