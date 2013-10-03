* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were firm due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 475-0,811 6,500 530-0,800
Gondal 4,500 511-0,778 5,000 504-0,740
Jasdan 500 476-0,644 300 444-0,650
Jamnagar 1,500 590-0,800 1,000 608-0,780
Junagadh 5,000 450-0,693 4,000 469-0,698
Keshod 2,000 460-0,658 2,000 478-0,665
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 525-0,811 610-0,800 475-0,745 530-0,745
(auction price)
Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 725-0,730 725-0,730
(traders price)
Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 740-0,741 740-0,741
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 820 2,120-2,378 1,940-2,337
Sesame (Black) 050 2,160-2,680 2,240-2,620
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 700 650-0,677 640-0,678
Rapeseeds 70 550-586 540-590
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 835 825 1,290 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 650 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 725 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 925-0,930 930-0,935
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed