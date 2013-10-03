* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firm due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 475-0,811 6,500 530-0,800 Gondal 4,500 511-0,778 5,000 504-0,740 Jasdan 500 476-0,644 300 444-0,650 Jamnagar 1,500 590-0,800 1,000 608-0,780 Junagadh 5,000 450-0,693 4,000 469-0,698 Keshod 2,000 460-0,658 2,000 478-0,665 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 525-0,811 610-0,800 475-0,745 530-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 805-0,810 805-0,810 725-0,730 725-0,730 (traders price) Plant delivery 820-0,821 820-0,821 740-0,741 740-0,741 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 820 2,120-2,378 1,940-2,337 Sesame (Black) 050 2,160-2,680 2,240-2,620 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 700 650-0,677 640-0,678 Rapeseeds 70 550-586 540-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 835 825 1,290 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 631 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 653 650 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 725 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 925-0,930 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed