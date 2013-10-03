* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 525-0,811 610-0,800 475-0,745 530-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 805-0,810 745-0,750 725-0,730 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 820-0,821 760-0,761 740-0,741 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 825 825 1,280 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 710 725 1,090-1,095 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 720 735 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 925-0,930 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------