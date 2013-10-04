* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firm due to thin supply. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 480-0,816 5,500 475-0,811 Gondal 4,000 500-0,765 4,500 511-0,778 Jasdan 200 475-0,623 500 476-0,644 Jamnagar 1,000 560-0,815 1,500 590-0,800 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 450-0,693 Keshod 2,000 445-0,682 2,000 460-0,658 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 525-0,816 525-0,811 480-0,745 475-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 745-0,750 745-0,750 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 760-0,761 760-0,761 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,240 2,125-2,450 2,120-2,378 Sesame (Black) 210 2,140-2,598 2,160-2,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 650-0,665 650-0,677 Rapeseeds 40 540-581 550-586 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 830 825 1,285 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 920-0,925 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed