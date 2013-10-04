* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were firm due to thin supply.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,000 480-0,816 5,500 475-0,811
Gondal 4,000 500-0,765 4,500 511-0,778
Jasdan 200 475-0,623 500 476-0,644
Jamnagar 1,000 560-0,815 1,500 590-0,800
Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 450-0,693
Keshod 2,000 445-0,682 2,000 460-0,658
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 525-0,816 525-0,811 480-0,745 475-0,745
(auction price)
Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 745-0,750 745-0,750
(traders price)
Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 760-0,761 760-0,761
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,240 2,125-2,450 2,120-2,378
Sesame (Black) 210 2,140-2,598 2,160-2,680
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 850 650-0,665 650-0,677
Rapeseeds 40 540-581 550-586
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 830 825 1,285 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 920-0,925 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed