* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
* Coconut oil increased due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 525-0,816 525-0,811 480-0,745 475-0,745
(Auction price)
Market delivery 845-0,850 825-0,830 765-0,770 745-0,750
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 860-0,861 840-0,841 780-0,781 760-0,761
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 825 825 1,280 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 650 650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 717 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 727 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 920-0,925 925-0,930
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,495-1,500 1,395-1,400
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,400-21,500
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------