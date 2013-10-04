* Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. * Coconut oil increased due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 525-0,816 525-0,811 480-0,745 475-0,745 (Auction price) Market delivery 845-0,850 825-0,830 765-0,770 745-0,750 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 860-0,861 840-0,841 780-0,781 760-0,761 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 825 825 1,280 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 717 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 727 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 920-0,925 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,495-1,500 1,395-1,400 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,900-22,000 21,400-21,500 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------