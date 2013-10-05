Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were firm due to thin supply. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,000 480-0,816 5,500 475-0,811 Gondal 4,000 500-0,765 4,500 511-0,778 Jasdan 200 475-0,623 500 476-0,644 Jamnagar 1,000 560-0,815 1,500 590-0,800 Junagadh --,000 ----0,000 5,000 450-0,693 Keshod 2,000 445-0,682 2,000 460-0,658 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 525-0,816 525-0,811 480-0,745 475-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 745-0,750 745-0,750 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 760-0,761 760-0,761 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,240 2,125-2,450 2,120-2,378 Sesame (Black) 210 2,140-2,598 2,160-2,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 850 650-0,665 650-0,677 Rapeseeds 40 540-581 550-586 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 830 825 1,285 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,380 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 650 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 715 710 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 725 720 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,465-1,470 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,475-1,480 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,495-1,500 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,480 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 920-0,925 925-0,930 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,395-1,400 1,395-1,400 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.