* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restrited selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil improved due to short supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,500 456-0,811 7,000 450-0,810
Gondal 5,000 450-0,798 5,500 463-0,780
Jasdan 600 425-0,613 500 440-0,625
Jamnagar 2,000 510-0,815 1,000 524-0,823
Junagadh 4,500 433-0,690 4,000 421-0,700
Keshod 2,000 410-0,650 2,500 415-0,674
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 480-0,811 465-0,810 456-0,790 450-0,755
(auction price)
Market delivery 845-0,850 845-0,850 765-0,770 765-0,770
(traders price)
Plant delivery 860-0,861 860-0,861 780-0,781 780-0,781
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 3,100 2,090-2,428 2,100-2,430
Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,120-2,690
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 565 648-0,682 645-0,670
Rapeseeds --- ----000 525-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 840 825 1,300 1,280
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 722 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 730 732 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm oil 915-0,920 915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed