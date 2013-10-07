* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restrited selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Mustard oil moved up due to thin supply. * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 50,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 27,000-0,28,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 456-0,811 7,000 450-0,810 Gondal 5,000 450-0,798 5,500 463-0,780 Jasdan 600 425-0,613 500 440-0,625 Jamnagar 2,000 510-0,815 1,000 524-0,823 Junagadh 4,500 433-0,690 4,000 421-0,700 Keshod 2,000 410-0,650 2,500 415-0,674 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 480-0,811 465-0,810 456-0,790 450-0,755 (auction price) Market delivery 845-0,850 845-0,850 765-0,770 765-0,770 (traders price) Plant delivery 860-0,861 860-0,861 780-0,781 780-0,781 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 3,100 2,090-2,428 2,100-2,430 Sesame (Black) 000 000-0,000 2,120-2,690 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 565 648-0,682 645-0,670 Rapeseeds --- ----000 525-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 840 825 1,300 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 628 625 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 650 647 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 722 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 732 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil label tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 915-0,920 915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed