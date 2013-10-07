* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
* Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 480-0,811 465-0,810 456-0,790 450-0,755
(Auction price)
Market delivery 865-0,870 845-0,850 815-0,820 765-0,770
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 880-0,881 860-0,861 830-0,831 780-0,781
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 845 825 1,310 1,280
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,380
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 628 625 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 650 647 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 722 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 730 732 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,480
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105
Palm olein 915-0,920 915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,900-22,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
