* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil improved due to thin supply. * Coconut oil moved up due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 480-0,811 465-0,810 456-0,790 450-0,755 (Auction price) Market delivery 865-0,870 845-0,850 815-0,820 765-0,770 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 880-0,881 860-0,861 830-0,831 780-0,781 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 845 825 1,310 1,280 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,380 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 628 625 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 650 647 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 722 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 732 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,480-1,485 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,500-1,505 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,480 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,105-1,110 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 915-0,920 915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,495-1,500 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,000-21,100 21,900-22,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------