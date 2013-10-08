* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 50,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 6,500 456-0,811
Gondal 4,000 470-0,819 5,000 450-0,798
Jasdan 300 440-0,645 600 425-0,613
Jamnagar 1,000 540-0,833 2,000 510-0,815
Junagadh 3,000 434-0,738 4,500 433-0,690
Keshod 1,000 425-0,699 2,000 410-0,650
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,811 000-0,000 456-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 865-0,870 865-0,870 815-0,820 815-0,820
(traders price)
Plant delivery 880-0,881 880-0,881 830-0,831 830-0,831
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 2,340 2,100-2,445 2,090-2,428
Sesame (Black) 190 2,100-2,728 2,120-2,690
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 550 630-0,665 648-0,682
Rapeseeds 100 530-570 525-580
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 880 845 1,360 1,310
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,390
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 628 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 650 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,470-1,475
Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,480-1,485
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,490
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 925-0,930 915-0,920
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed