* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 35,000 versus 50,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,32,000-0,33,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot --,000 000-0,000 6,500 456-0,811 Gondal 4,000 470-0,819 5,000 450-0,798 Jasdan 300 440-0,645 600 425-0,613 Jamnagar 1,000 540-0,833 2,000 510-0,815 Junagadh 3,000 434-0,738 4,500 433-0,690 Keshod 1,000 425-0,699 2,000 410-0,650 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,811 000-0,000 456-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 865-0,870 865-0,870 815-0,820 815-0,820 (traders price) Plant delivery 880-0,881 880-0,881 830-0,831 830-0,831 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,340 2,100-2,445 2,090-2,428 Sesame (Black) 190 2,100-2,728 2,120-2,690 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 630-0,665 648-0,682 Rapeseeds 100 530-570 525-580 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 880 845 1,360 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 628 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 650 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil label tin 1,500-1,505 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 925-0,930 915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed