* Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to continued retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 480-0,811 000-0,000 456-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 845-0,850 865-0,870 805-0,810 815-0,820 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 860-0,861 880-0,881 820-0,821 830-0,831 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 875 845 1,355 1,310 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 632 628 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 654 650 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 720 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 730 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,490-1,495 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,500-1,505 1,480-1,485 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 920-0,925 915-0,920 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 21,000-21,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed