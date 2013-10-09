* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 9,000 440-0,832 6,500 456-0,811 Gondal 3,500 450-0,810 4,000 470-0,819 Jasdan 200 418-0,667 300 440-0,645 Jamnagar 1,000 525-0,840 1,000 540-0,833 Junagadh 2,000 436-0,693 3,000 434-0,738 Keshod 1,000 425-0,654 1,000 425-0,699 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 470-0,832 480-0,811 440-0,785 456-0,790 (auction price) Market delivery 845-0,850 845-0,850 805-0,810 805-0,810 (traders price) Plant delivery 860-0,861 860-0,861 820-0,821 820-0,821 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,640 2,110-2,455 2,100-2,445 Sesame (Black) 125 2,350-2,689 2,100-2,728 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 450 633-0,678 630-0,665 Rapeseeds 30 530-570 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 900 875 1,385 1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 654 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil label tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 925-0,930 920-0,925 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed