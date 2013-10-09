* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 35,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 32,000-0,33,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 9,000 440-0,832 6,500 456-0,811
Gondal 3,500 450-0,810 4,000 470-0,819
Jasdan 200 418-0,667 300 440-0,645
Jamnagar 1,000 525-0,840 1,000 540-0,833
Junagadh 2,000 436-0,693 3,000 434-0,738
Keshod 1,000 425-0,654 1,000 425-0,699
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 470-0,832 480-0,811 440-0,785 456-0,790
(auction price)
Market delivery 845-0,850 845-0,850 805-0,810 805-0,810
(traders price)
Plant delivery 860-0,861 860-0,861 820-0,821 820-0,821
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 1,640 2,110-2,455 2,100-2,445
Sesame (Black) 125 2,350-2,689 2,100-2,728
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 450 633-0,678 630-0,665
Rapeseeds 30 530-570 530-570
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 900 875 1,385 1,355
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,440 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 640 632 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 654 1,055-1,060 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,510-1,515 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil label tin 1,520-1,525 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,540 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm oil 925-0,930 920-0,925
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed