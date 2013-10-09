* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 470-0,832 480-0,811 440-0,785 456-0,790 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 845-0,850 835-0,840 805-0,810 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 860-0,861 850-0,851 820-0,821 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 890 875 1,380 1,355 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 654 1,060-1,065 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,490-1,495 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,500-1,505 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,520-1,525 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 930-0,935 920-0,925 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 21,600-21,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------