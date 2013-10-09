* Groundnut oil prices moved up further due to restricted selling from oil
mills.
* Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 470-0,832 480-0,811 440-0,785 456-0,790
(Auction price)
Market delivery 875-0,880 845-0,850 835-0,840 805-0,810
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 890-0,891 860-0,861 850-0,851 820-0,821
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 890 875 1,380 1,355
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,420
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 645 632 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 667 654 1,060-1,065 1,045-1,050
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 720 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095
Castor oil BSS 735 730 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,490-1,495
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,535-1,540 1,500-1,505
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,520-1,525
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,520
Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115
Palm olein 930-0,935 920-0,925
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520
Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000
Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous Close
Groundnut meal 21,600-21,700 21,600-21,700
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------