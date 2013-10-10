* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand, * Coconut oil improved due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 30,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 15,000-0,16,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 8,000 450-0,830 9,000 440-0,832 Gondal 5,000 424-0,802 3,500 450-0,810 Jasdan 500 490-0,650 200 418-0,667 Jamnagar 2,000 520-0,811 1,000 525-0,840 Junagadh 4,000 435-0,675 2,000 436-0,693 Keshod 1,500 434-0,660 1,000 425-0,654 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 475-0,830 470-0,832 450-0,780 440-0,785 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 2,040 2,120-2,510 2,110-2,455 Sesame (Black) 160 2,320-2,680 2,350-2,689 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 550 645-0,674 633-0,678 Rapeseeds 60 555-594 530-570 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 890 890 1,380 1,380 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 642 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 667 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,525-1,530 1,525-1,530 Groundnut oil label tin 1,535-1,540 1,535-1,540 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,555-1,560 1,555-1,560 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 935-0,940 930-0,935 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,515-1,520 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed