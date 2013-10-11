* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down on increased selling from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 40,000 versus 30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 460-0,840 8,000 450-0,830 Gondal 5,000 452-0,803 5,000 424-0,802 Jasdan 600 465-0,693 500 490-0,650 Jamnagar 2,000 500-0,835 2,000 520-0,811 Junagadh 5,000 423-0,703 4,000 435-0,675 Keshod 2,500 432-0,678 1,500 434-0,660 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 480-0,840 475-0,830 460-0,785 450-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 835-0,840 835-0,840 (traders price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 850-0,851 850-0,851 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,840 2,110-2,590 2,120-2,510 Sesame (Black) 125 2,450-2,805 2,320-2,680 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 210 646-0,680 645-0,674 Rapeseeds --8 540-575 555-594 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 890 900 1,385 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 648 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 670 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil label tin 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 935-0,940 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,545-1,550 1,545-1,550 Vanaspati ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed