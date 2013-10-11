* Groundnut oil prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 480-0,840 475-0,830 460-0,785 450-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 875-0,880 875-0,880 805-0,810 835-0,840 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 890-0,891 890-0,891 820-0,821 850-0,851 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 875 900 1,360 1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 646 648 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 670 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,520-1,525 1,530-1,535 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,530-1,535 1,540-1,545 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 940-0,945 935-0,940 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,515-1,520 1,515-1,520 Vanaspati Ghee 995-1,000 995-1,000 Castor oil commercial 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Castor oil BSS 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 21,400-21,500 21,600-21,700 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------